Head-To-Head Review: Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) & Empire Post Media (NYSE:EMPM)

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) and Empire Post Media (OTCMKTS:EMPM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lions Gate Entertainment and Empire Post Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lions Gate Entertainment $3.89 billion 0.43 -$188.40 million $0.38 19.74 Empire Post Media N/A N/A $50,000.00 N/A N/A

Empire Post Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lions Gate Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Lions Gate Entertainment and Empire Post Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lions Gate Entertainment -2.22% 6.26% 2.16% Empire Post Media N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Lions Gate Entertainment has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empire Post Media has a beta of 3.3, meaning that its share price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lions Gate Entertainment and Empire Post Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lions Gate Entertainment 0 4 4 0 2.50 Empire Post Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lions Gate Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 55.00%. Given Lions Gate Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lions Gate Entertainment is more favorable than Empire Post Media.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of Lions Gate Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Empire Post Media shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Lions Gate Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lions Gate Entertainment beats Empire Post Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Pictures segment is involved in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired. The Television Production segment engages in the development, production, and worldwide distribution of television productions, including television series, television movies and mini-series, and non-fiction programming, as well as sells and licenses music from television broadcasts of its productions, and licenses its films and television programs to ancillary markets. This segment also sells or rents television production movies or series on packaged media and through digital media platforms; and produces, syndicates, and distributes 90 television shows on approximately 40 networks. The Media Networks segment distributes STARZ branded premium subscription video services; streaming services on subscription video-on-demand platforms; and content and other programming services. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Empire Post Media

Empire Post Media, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merge with another entity. Previously, it was engaged in post-production services to the movie and television industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

