Head-To-Head Review: NuVim (OTCMKTS:NUVM) versus US Foods (OTCMKTS:USFD)

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) and NuVim (OTCMKTS:NUVM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for US Foods and NuVim, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Foods 0 3 6 0 2.67 NuVim 0 0 0 0 N/A

US Foods presently has a consensus target price of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.55%. Given US Foods’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe US Foods is more favorable than NuVim.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of US Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of US Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares US Foods and NuVim’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Foods $25.94 billion 0.21 $385.00 million $2.38 10.21 NuVim N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

US Foods has higher revenue and earnings than NuVim.

Risk and Volatility

US Foods has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVim has a beta of 3.48, suggesting that its share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares US Foods and NuVim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Foods -0.11% 7.25% 2.15% NuVim N/A N/A N/A

Summary

US Foods beats NuVim on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc., markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations. The company was formerly known as USF Holding Corp. and changed its name to US Foods Holding Corp. in February 2016. US Foods Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

About NuVim

NuVim, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beverage products in the United States. It offers refrigerated dietary supplement beverages in various flavors, including strawberry, vanilla, orange tangerine, and fruit symphony; shelf stable beverages; powdered supplements in vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry flavors; and natural teas and lemonade, such as black tea with lemon, green tea with citrus, and lemonade. The company offers its products under the NuVim and Fruit Symphony names through distributors, supermarkets, and convenience stores, as well as other chains that carry limited items not served by refrigerated distributors. NuVim, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Lewes, Delaware.

