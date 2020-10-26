Head to Head Survey: Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) and (HYLN) (NASDAQ:HYLN)

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) and (HYLN) (NYSE:HYLN) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Bird and (HYLN)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Bird $1.02 billion 0.32 $24.30 million $1.49 8.06 (HYLN) N/A N/A $2.32 million N/A N/A

Blue Bird has higher revenue and earnings than (HYLN).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Blue Bird and (HYLN), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Bird 0 1 1 0 2.50 (HYLN) 0 1 0 0 2.00

Blue Bird presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.55%. (HYLN) has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.50%. Given Blue Bird’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Blue Bird is more favorable than (HYLN).

Profitability

This table compares Blue Bird and (HYLN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Bird 1.26% -39.67% 6.89% (HYLN) N/A 77.14% 1.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Blue Bird shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of (HYLN) shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Blue Bird shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Blue Bird has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, (HYLN) has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blue Bird beats (HYLN) on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses. It sells its products through a network of dealers, as well as directly to fleet operators, the United States government, and state governments; and a parts distribution center. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Macon, Georgia.

(HYLN) Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. is blank check company. It intends to search for a target business in energy industry. Tortoise Acquisition was founded on November 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Leawood, KS.

