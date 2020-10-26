Head-To-Head Survey: Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) & Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) and Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Cedar Fair has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden Sports has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cedar Fair and Madison Square Garden Sports’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Fair $1.47 billion 1.05 $172.37 million $3.08 8.89 Madison Square Garden Sports $603.32 million 6.19 -$182.39 million ($4.86) -32.00

Cedar Fair has higher revenue and earnings than Madison Square Garden Sports. Madison Square Garden Sports is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cedar Fair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Fair and Madison Square Garden Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Fair -15.10% -159.40% -2.32% Madison Square Garden Sports -11.57% -4.21% -2.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Madison Square Garden Sports shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cedar Fair and Madison Square Garden Sports, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Fair 0 2 7 0 2.78 Madison Square Garden Sports 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cedar Fair presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.83%. Madison Square Garden Sports has a consensus price target of $195.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.39%. Given Cedar Fair’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Sports.

Summary

Cedar Fair beats Madison Square Garden Sports on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair’s parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario. The Company also operates an additional theme park in California under a management contract.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the Madison Square Garden Training Center in Greenburgh, New York, and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, California. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

