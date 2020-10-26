HeadHunter Group (HHR) & Its Peers Critical Contrast

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ: HHR) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare HeadHunter Group to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for HeadHunter Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeadHunter Group 0 0 0 0 N/A HeadHunter Group Competitors 304 793 913 52 2.35

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 4.36%. Given HeadHunter Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HeadHunter Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HeadHunter Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HeadHunter Group $125.82 million $22.44 million 29.92 HeadHunter Group Competitors $3.49 billion $111.68 million 14.51

HeadHunter Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than HeadHunter Group. HeadHunter Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

HeadHunter Group pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. HeadHunter Group pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Help supply services” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 30.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. HeadHunter Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. HeadHunter Group lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.4% of HeadHunter Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

HeadHunter Group has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeadHunter Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.55, meaning that their average share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HeadHunter Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeadHunter Group 20.66% 94.54% 19.19% HeadHunter Group Competitors 0.73% 24.31% 4.48%

Summary

HeadHunter Group competitors beat HeadHunter Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services. The company provides its services for businesses that are looking for job seekers to fill vacancies inside their organizations. The company was formerly known as Zemenik Trading Limited and changed its name to HeadHunter Group PLC in March 2018. HeadHunter Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

