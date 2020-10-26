Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HLTOY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of HLTOY stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

