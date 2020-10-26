Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered Heritage Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.11. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 17.94%. Research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,250 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $42,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,951.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

