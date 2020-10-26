Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HSKA. ValuEngine upgraded Heska from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Heska from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Heska from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Heska from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Heska from $90.00 to $116.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.82. Heska has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $122.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.21 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.26.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.29). Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $45.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.94 million. Analysts predict that Heska will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $109,063.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,509.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $341,061.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,776 shares of company stock worth $2,913,217. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Heska by 2.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Heska by 95.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Heska by 4.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Heska by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

