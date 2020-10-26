Highwoods Properties (HIW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.59-3.68 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.59-3.68 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.69 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.15%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HIW opened at $33.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 57.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIW. ValuEngine downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Anderson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.69 per share, with a total value of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,611.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

