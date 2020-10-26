HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HMST. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered HomeStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $31.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.22. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.79 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino purchased 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,182.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 13,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $333,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at $350,515.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,258 shares of company stock valued at $770,681 in the last three months. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

