Honest Market Capitalization Tops $729,789.44 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One Honest token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. Honest has a market cap of $729,789.44 and approximately $37,890.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00090295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00235173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00035162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.33 or 0.01352143 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00133858 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.