Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after buying an additional 370,187 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 859,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,973,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

Honeywell International stock opened at $172.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.