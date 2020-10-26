Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HBNC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $12.66 on Thursday. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 37.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 26.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

