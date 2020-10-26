Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 555 ($7.25).

HWDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) from GBX 523 ($6.83) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

LON HWDN traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) on Monday, hitting GBX 674.80 ($8.82). 1,289,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,450. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 394 ($5.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 736.80 ($9.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 598.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 558.20.

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported GBX (1.80) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Howden Joinery Group Plc will post 3446.179063 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

