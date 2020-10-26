HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,036,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 353,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.09% of HP worth $285,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1,286.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in HP by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 275,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,852,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

