Hubbell (HUBB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Hubbell has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 7.00-7.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $7.00-7.25 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hubbell to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $153.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.05 and a 200-day moving average of $131.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.60.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

