Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Trading 6.9% Higher

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.61 and last traded at C$3.39. 1,925,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,484,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a C$4.00 target price on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.00 target price on Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.83.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.55) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.79 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Husky Energy Inc. will post -0.2171974 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

