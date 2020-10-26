Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Hycroft Mining stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Hycroft Mining has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.64 million for the quarter.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer. It has interests in the Hycroft gold and silver mine that covers approximately 72,000 acres located to the west of Winnemucca and straddles Humboldt and Pershing Counties in Nevada. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

