ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Raised to $179.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICON Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ICON Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of ICON Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Shares of ICLR opened at $194.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $215.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.90.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICON Public will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ICON Public by 176.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ICON Public by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ICON Public during the first quarter valued at about $2,588,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

