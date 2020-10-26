IDEX Membership (IDXM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,901.00

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for about $161.27 or 0.01226206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IDEX Membership has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. IDEX Membership has a total market cap of $322,536.22 and $3,901.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00033619 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $595.95 or 0.04531288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00289939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00029960 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDEX Membership (CRYPTO:IDXM) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale.

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.