IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Sets New 1-Year High at $432.39

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $432.39 and last traded at $431.50, with a volume of 231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $429.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.40.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $385.66 and its 200 day moving average is $339.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.22, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at $22,126,542.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total transaction of $2,839,998.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823 over the last 90 days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 72.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 500,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,309,000 after acquiring an additional 209,804 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,972,000 after buying an additional 85,797 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after buying an additional 56,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 208,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,967,000 after buying an additional 48,373 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.