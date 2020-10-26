Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $173.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $5.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,178. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $208.08. The company has a market capitalization of $65.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

In other news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total transaction of $3,769,806.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 336,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,776,000 after acquiring an additional 258,030 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

