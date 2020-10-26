Incent (INCNT) Price Down 5% This Week

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Incent token can now be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Incent has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $1,891.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00090295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00235173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00035162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.33 or 0.01352143 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00133858 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens. The official website for Incent is incent.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

