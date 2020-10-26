Independent Bank (IBCP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Independent Bank to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.45 million. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

IBCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

