Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INDB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.50.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Shares of INDB stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.94. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 26.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.74%.

In related news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $135,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.