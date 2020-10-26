Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,228,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,150 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.82% of Ingredion worth $244,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 552.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 83.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 11.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INGR traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,379. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.