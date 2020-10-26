Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Shares Gap Down to $4.67

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.10. Innate Pharma shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPHA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Innate Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Innate Pharma from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

The firm has a market cap of $368.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98.

About Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

