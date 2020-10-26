Insider Buying: Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) Insider Acquires £2,100,000 in Stock

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson bought 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £2,100,000 ($2,743,663.44).

Martin Andersson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Martin Andersson bought 100,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £38,000 ($49,647.24).

Shares of Chaarat Gold stock opened at GBX 26.25 ($0.34) on Monday. Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 19.18 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company. The company primarily engages in the development of Chaarat project located in the Sandalash River valley, the Kyrgyz Republic. The company is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

