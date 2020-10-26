Insider Buying: Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,373,204.32 in Stock

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 263,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,373,204.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,528 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,732.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,611 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $335,564.71.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 131,563 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,651,115.65.

Shares of NYSE:EFT opened at $12.78 on Monday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 950,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 108,179 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 283,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 81,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,000.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

