Insider Buying: MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) (LON:GLE) Insider Acquires £2,714.10 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) (LON:GLE) insider Leanne Johnson acquired 498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 545 ($7.12) per share, with a total value of £2,714.10 ($3,545.99).

Shares of LON:GLE opened at GBX 574 ($7.50) on Monday. MJ Gleeson plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,010 ($13.20). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 596.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 657.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $353.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) from GBX 765 ($9.99) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

MJ Gleeson plc (GLE.L) Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

