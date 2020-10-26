Insider Buying: Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Portfolio Manager Purchases $127,500.00 in Stock

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $2.59 on Monday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 24.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 86,844 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $657,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 20.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 264.3% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 241,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 175,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 114.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 36,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

