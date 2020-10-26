Insider Buying: Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) Director Jonathan Schechter bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Schechter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Jonathan Schechter bought 2,012 shares of Neurotrope stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,213.20.

NTRP traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.16. 25,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,456. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.05. Neurotrope Inc has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neurotrope stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.11% of Neurotrope at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neurotrope

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

