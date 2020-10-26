Insider Buying: Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Major Shareholder Acquires $26,355.28 in Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes bought 4,954 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $26,355.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,609,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,801,460.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Gene Barnes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Michael Gene Barnes bought 2,477 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $13,029.02.

On Friday, October 16th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 3,052 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $16,023.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 3,052 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $15,778.84.

On Friday, October 9th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,852 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $14,887.44.

On Monday, October 12th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 8,756 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,618.76.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,852 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $14,516.68.

On Friday, October 2nd, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $13,790.76.

On Monday, October 5th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 5,655 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,992.25.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $13,958.94.

On Monday, September 28th, Michael Gene Barnes purchased 2,803 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $14,099.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $5.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. The company has a market cap of $176.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.64. Tiptree Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.19 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 7.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 9.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 36.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tiptree by 62.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

