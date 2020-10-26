Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Sells $5,821,000.00 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $5,821,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Richard Anzalone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $2,067,500.00.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $58.88 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $73.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,779,000 after acquiring an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,204 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $51,388,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,732,000 after purchasing an additional 95,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ARWR. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.73.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

