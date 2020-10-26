Insider Selling: Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT) Insider Sells £447,377.40 in Stock

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT) insider Alastair Smith sold 248,543 shares of Avacta Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.35), for a total value of £447,377.40 ($584,501.44).

LON AVCT opened at GBX 176 ($2.30) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 171.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 137.60. The company has a market capitalization of $411.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50. Avacta Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 12.62 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 215.36 ($2.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a current ratio of 19.28.

Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (3.74) (($0.05)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Avacta Group Plc will post -10.7988635 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Avacta Group in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

About Avacta Group

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

