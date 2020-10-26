Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells $2,484,000.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,291 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,926.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $2,273,625.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Bora Chung sold 804 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $78,438.24.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $2,301,975.00.

NYSE:BILL opened at $109.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $120.77.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,855,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,966 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,542,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 150.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,758,000 after acquiring an additional 823,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 11.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after acquiring an additional 59,810 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.69.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

