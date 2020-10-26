Insider Selling: Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Sells $1,985,900.52 in Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total value of $1,985,900.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,355.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $122.71 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $767.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 183.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 272 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 396.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

