Insider Selling: Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Director Sells $204,350.00 in Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $204,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE ENV opened at $84.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -382.36 and a beta of 1.56. Envestnet Inc has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENV shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Envestnet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

