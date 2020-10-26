Insider Selling: Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS) Insider Sells 85,000 Shares of Stock

Gamesys Group plc (LON:GYS) insider Neil G. Goulden sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,192 ($15.57), for a total transaction of £1,013,200 ($1,323,752.29).

GYS stock opened at GBX 1,188 ($15.52) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32. Gamesys Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 482.50 ($6.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,364 ($17.82). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,166.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 971.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 44.00.

Get Gamesys Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Gamesys Group’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GYS shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Gamesys Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Gamesys Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Gamesys Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Gamesys Group

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamesys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamesys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.