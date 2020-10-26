Insider Selling: Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CEO Sells $61,915.00 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 8,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $61,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,971. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ramzi Haidamus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Ramzi Haidamus sold 10,000 shares of Immersion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $82,900.00.

Shares of IMMR opened at $7.00 on Monday. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $188.26 million, a PE ratio of -35.00, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.73.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Immersion by 569.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 261,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immersion by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 192,941 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Immersion during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 2nd quarter valued at $581,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Immersion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Immersion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

