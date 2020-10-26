Insider Selling: INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Sells $55,651.20 in Stock

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director John Moore Fowler sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $55,651.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Moore Fowler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get INTL FCStone alerts:

On Thursday, October 1st, John Moore Fowler sold 1,042 shares of INTL FCStone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $53,142.00.

SNEX opened at $56.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.98. INTL FCStone has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter. INTL FCStone had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNEX. ValuEngine raised shares of INTL FCStone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of INTL FCStone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

INTL FCStone Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for INTL FCStone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL FCStone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.