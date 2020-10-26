Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Sells $2,245,120.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,245,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $70.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $95.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.70.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRNA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,212,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Moderna by 7,640.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,227 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 72,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.