Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells $451,650.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $451,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $705,386.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PLMR opened at $93.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 0.14. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $121.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.44.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.24 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PLMR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palomar from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist dropped their price target on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Palomar by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

