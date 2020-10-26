Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells $2,784,006.90 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 55,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $2,784,006.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,006.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Evan Sharp sold 34,599 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,955.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Evan Sharp sold 34,599 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $1,534,465.65.

On Monday, October 5th, Evan Sharp sold 34,599 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,955.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Evan Sharp sold 352,131 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $14,085,240.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Evan Sharp sold 1,496,918 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $55,610,503.70.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Evan Sharp sold 433,108 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $15,037,509.76.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $1,561,250.00.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $53.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.65 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $53.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Pinterest by 132.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 45,102 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 275.1% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 109,021 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $5,931,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. OTR Global upgraded Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.55.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

