Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) CEO Sells $37,085.16 in Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) CEO Steve Hoffman sold 37,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $37,085.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,929,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,411,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Steve Hoffman sold 62,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $61,875.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Steve Hoffman sold 31,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Steve Hoffman sold 61,951 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $74,341.20.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Steve Hoffman sold 51,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $61,710.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TYME opened at $0.97 on Monday. Tyme Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $122.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 98.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

