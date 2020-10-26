Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ISIG opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Insignia Systems has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter.

In other Insignia Systems news, major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,357,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,616.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 30,128 shares of company stock valued at $18,394 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.