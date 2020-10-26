Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is LSV Asset Management’s 2nd Largest Position

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,259,440 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 652,090 shares during the period. Intel comprises 2.0% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.45% of Intel worth $997,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,933,998. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Truist lowered their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.76.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

