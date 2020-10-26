Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 7.8% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $69,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $283.69. The stock had a trading volume of 572,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,567,922. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $303.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.