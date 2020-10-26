Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Alliant Energy (LNT)

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/26/2020 – Alliant Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/15/2020 – Alliant Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/12/2020 – Alliant Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/9/2020 – Alliant Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/1/2020 – Alliant Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/21/2020 – Alliant Energy was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LNT stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28.

Get Alliant Energy Co alerts:

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.