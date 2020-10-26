Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Schlumberger (SLB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB) recently:

10/19/2020 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Schlumberger had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Schlumberger had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Schlumberger is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Schlumberger is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Schlumberger was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/1/2020 – Schlumberger is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 369,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,107,234. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Schlumberger by 130.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

